United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Qatar on Tuesday (Sep 16) from Israel, where he reaffirmed 'unwavering support' to PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said that Rubio met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and discussed defence cooperation. He highlighted that the Israeli attack on its soil is a major reason why a defence agreement needs to be renewed. Earlier, Rubio urged Qatar to continue to play a constructive role in resolving the Gaza conflict. The timing of the visit by US President Donald Trump's number two came days after Israel attacked America's close ally Qatar in the name of targeting Hamas. Rubio has now departed from Doha to London.

"This (Israeli) attack, of course, expedites the need for a renewed strategic defence agreement between us and the United States. It's not something new per se, but certainly expedited," Al Ansari said in a briefing after Rubio's visit. This comes after US President Donald Trump insisted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not strike Qatar again. "He won't be hitting in Qatar," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Before his arrival, Rubio said that Qatar and the United States are on the verge of finalising an enhanced defence cooperation agreement. Rubio's visit to Qatar came at a time when the global community is with Doha against the Israeli attack on its soil, and the US is facing widespread criticism for favouring Netanyahu. "We have a close partnership with the Qataris. In fact, we have an enhanced defence cooperation agreement, which we've been working on, we're on the verge of finalising," Rubio said while departing Tel Aviv for Doha.

Rubio in Israel after Israeli attack in Doha