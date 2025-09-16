US Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited Qatar after reaffirming support for Israel in Tel Aviv. He met Qatari leaders to finalise a renewed defence deal amid tensions following Israel's attack on Qatari soil. The US faces backlash for backing Israel in Gaza conflict.
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived in Qatar on Tuesday (Sep 16) from Israel, where he reaffirmed 'unwavering support' to PM Benjamin Netanyahu. Qatari foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said that Rubio met with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and discussed defence cooperation. He highlighted that the Israeli attack on its soil is a major reason why a defence agreement needs to be renewed. Earlier, Rubio urged Qatar to continue to play a constructive role in resolving the Gaza conflict. The timing of the visit by US President Donald Trump's number two came days after Israel attacked America's close ally Qatar in the name of targeting Hamas. Rubio has now departed from Doha to London.
"This (Israeli) attack, of course, expedites the need for a renewed strategic defence agreement between us and the United States. It's not something new per se, but certainly expedited," Al Ansari said in a briefing after Rubio's visit. This comes after US President Donald Trump insisted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not strike Qatar again. "He won't be hitting in Qatar," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.
Before his arrival, Rubio said that Qatar and the United States are on the verge of finalising an enhanced defence cooperation agreement. Rubio's visit to Qatar came at a time when the global community is with Doha against the Israeli attack on its soil, and the US is facing widespread criticism for favouring Netanyahu. "We have a close partnership with the Qataris. In fact, we have an enhanced defence cooperation agreement, which we've been working on, we're on the verge of finalising," Rubio said while departing Tel Aviv for Doha.
Rubio addressed a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (Sep 15). In his address, he promised 'unwavering support' to Israel for its Gaza plans, even as it has faced criticism from the global community. The Israeli PM said that Rubio's visit is a 'clear message' to all, showing that America stands with Israel. The two officials had a three-hour meeting at Netanyahu’s West Jerusalem office, after which they held a joint news conference. Towing the same line as Israel, Rubio said that the decision of the Western nations to recognise a Palestinian state will only embolden Hamas, as it is simply a “symbolic” move. On Gaza, Rubio repeated the Israeli narrative and said that Hamas should not exist as an armed element because it “threatens peace and security in the region.” About tensions with Iran, Rubio reaffirmed that the US will maintain "maximum pressure" on Iran to prevent it from developing a nuclear weapon, following the six-day war in June.