Decapitated swans, drowned ducks: UK sees spike in waterfowl crime

Police in the United Kingdom have recorded 59 per cent increase in crimes of sadistic nature against swans, ducks and geese in two years between 2020 and 2022. The crimes include the decapitation of these waterfowl to their killing by shooting fireworks and BB guns in ponds. The information has been acquired by The Guardian under freedom of information laws.

The report by the news outlet mentions how the birds were killed across the country. Gruesome incidents Police in Avon and Somerset found remains of two swans in a blood-filled tub. In Dorset, a decapitated swan was found with an arrow in its body.

In Devon and Cornwall, three separate incidents of swans being decapitated were recorded. There was also a goose that had a a stable door slammed and bolted on its neck.

In London, three more swans were reportedly found with their heads chopped off.

In Cumbria, a man was arrested for lifting a swan up by its neck and throwing it at someone.

In Merseyside, police were alerted about youths who reportedly shot fireworks into a duck pond.

In the village of Yatton, large number of ducks were found tied and drowned.

There were 62 crimes against ducks, swans and geese between 2020 and 2022.

In 2022, there were 27 crimes against these birds. The number was up from 18 in 2021 and 17 in 2020. Half of the nationwide crimes took place in Essex, Merseyside, Devon and Cornwall.

The Wildlife and Countryside Act of 1981 protects the waterfowl and it is illegal to injure or kill them or destroy their nests and eggs. Those convicted of the crime can face six months imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.

“We say we’re a nation of animal lovers and yet every year we see wild animals in our wildlife centres and animal hospitals that have been badly injured or killed after being shot with a gun or catapult for ‘fun’ – or beaten, mutilated or poisoned," said a spokesperson for Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals as quoted by The Guardian.

“Sadly, we suspect what we are seeing is just the tip of the iceberg, and there may be many more deliberately injured wild animals out there, which are never found and which die a drawn-out, painful death.

“There is no place for cruelty to animals in today’s society and we urge anyone who spots suspicious activity when out and about or sees anything online to consult the RSPCA website for advice, or to speak to Crimestoppers or their local police force.”

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.