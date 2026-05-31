Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Death toll rises to 11 after massive chemical tank implodes at US paper plant

Death toll rises to 11 after massive chemical tank implodes at US paper plant

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: May 31, 2026, 13:17 IST | Updated: May 31, 2026, 13:41 IST
Death toll rises to 11 after massive chemical tank implodes at US paper plant

A chemical leak at a paper manufacturing facility in Washington state. Photograph: (X/@MarioNawfal)

Story highlights

Nippon Dynawave Packaging, a subsidiary of the Nippon Paper Group of Japan, said on its website that it produces eight billion single-serve containers annually, supplying customers in North America, Asia and around the world.

The death toll from a chemical leak at a paper manufacturing facility in Washington state has climbed to 11 after rescue teams recovered the bodies of all nine workers who had been reported missing, US authorities confirmed on Saturday. The incident occurred on Tuesday after a massive storage tank holding tens of thousands of gallons of a highly corrosive chemical imploded at the plant in Longview, Washington state, triggering an extensive search operation.


"We have recovered the ninth and final missing employee of this incident," Brad Hannig, fire chief of Longview Fire Department, told a news conference. Rescuers had earlier confirmed on Wednesday that two people had died, while nine others were unaccounted for.

Also read: VIDEO: Dutch Police toss pregnant woman to ground during husband's arrest, incident sparks outrage online

Add WION as a Preferred Source


The accident took place at Nippon Dynawave Packaging Company during an early-morning shift change. Officials said a 3.4-million-litre tank holding a large volume of a chemical known as white liquor ruptured, leading to the deadly incident. White liquor is a highly alkaline solution containing sodium hydroxide and sodium sulfide, used to break down wood chips and create the pulp from which paper is made.


Nippon Dynawave Packaging, a subsidiary of the Nippon Paper Group of Japan, said on its website that it produces eight billion single-serve containers annually, supplying customers in North America, Asia and around the world.

Chemical emergency in Orange County

Trending Stories

The Washington incident occurred just days after a separate chemical emergency in Orange County, California, where tens of thousands of residents were evacuated after a tank containing volatile chemicals began to overheat.

Emergency crews worked to cool approximately 7,000 gallons of methyl methacrylate, a substance that was at risk of exploding and releasing a cloud of toxic fumes over a densely populated area located only a few miles from Disneyland. Authorities lifted all evacuation orders on Tuesday after determining that the immediate threat had been successfully contained.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Share on twitter

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

Trending Topics