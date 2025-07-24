/Dead for 2 minutes: This artist says she visited a glowing world of Avatar‑like beings on the other side!

A Greek artist who was clinically dead for two minutes says she crossed to 'the other side' and met blue-skinned beings strikingly similar to those from James Cameron’s Avatar. Nicole Meeuws, 49, suffered serious complications while undergoing emergency surgery following a devastating miscarriage. Her heart stopped on the operating table, and for 120 seconds her physical body lay lifeless. But Meeuws says her mind and spirit experienced something far beyond the walls of the hospital.

Speaking to NeedToKnow, she recalled: “I felt more known than I had ever felt in my life; I didn’t want to leave. I understood this place, this feeling, and I truly believe it was the original home from which we all come from. I learned that death is not an end, it’s a return to our actual lives.”

Through the tunnel of living light

Meeuws describes feeling a 'pull' that separated her essence from her body, drawing her into what she called a tunnel of blue and white light. “Not a beam, but a corridor that felt alive,” she explained. Far from being frightening, she said the experience felt comforting, as though she were being 'called home'.

She described the light as having a “temperature, a tone, almost like music made of water”, which resonated around her as she passed through. “Both time and fear didn’t exist after passing over to ‘the other side’,” she said. Emerging from the tunnel, Meeuws found herself in an immense glowing space, filled with luminous shades of violet, silver and deep blues, “larger than any earthly structure”, she noted, “and everything pulsed gently like a heartbeat.”

Meeting the blue-skinned beings

In that vast chamber, Meeuws came face-to-face with entities whose human-like faces and blue skin reminded her of the Na’vi from Avatar. Though their language was foreign, she believes they spoke to her telepathically, revealing that life as we know it is merely an illusion, and that true existence begins only after death.

Meeuws, an artist by profession, said the experience left her profoundly changed, “It didn’t feel frightening; it felt like I was being called home.” After doctors restarted her heart, she returned to life carrying a sense of purpose and the belief that death is, in truth, a return to where we truly belong.

