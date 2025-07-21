/This fighter jet once jammed its own radar by mistake! Here’s what happened with F-22 Raptor

In trying to outpace every adversary, the Raptor momentarily outpaced itself, proving that even the world’s most advanced fighter isn’t immune to its own complexity.
In 2007, the F-22 Raptor, hailed as the pinnacle of stealth and air dominance, revealed an unexpected flaw. During routine exercises, its sophisticated radar system managed to jam itself, exposing a paradox at the heart of cutting-edge design. Built to track enemies without detection, the radar’s powerful emissions interfered with its own receivers due to a software oversight. This bizarre glitch highlighted the hidden risks of highly integrated avionics, where advanced sensors and software must operate in perfect harmony. In trying to outpace every adversary, the Raptor momentarily outpaced itself, proving that even the world’s most advanced fighter isn’t immune to its own complexity.
The F-22’s AN/APG-77 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar emitted frequencies so powerful they disrupted the jet’s own systems. This was due to a software glitch in the aircraft's integrated avionics system, which was quickly addressed with a software update. Engineers traced the problem to software controlling the radar’s 'beam steering' mechanism, which failed to coordinate correctly under certain conditions.
Instead of detecting threats, the radar’s energy overloaded parts of the aircraft’s receivers, rendering them momentarily blind. During simulations, pilots reported unexpected loss of situational awareness, critical in combat scenarios.
Lockheed Martin and the US Air Force had to rewrite software protocols, adjusting how the radar shifted its beams and distributed power. Testing and certification took months, highlighting the complex relationship between software and next-generation hardware.
This wasn’t the Raptor’s only odd flaw. In 2011, F-22 pilots suffered hypoxia-like symptoms linked to the aircraft’s onboard oxygen generation system, prompting restrictions and further redesigns.
Despite its advanced electronics, the F-22 cannot securely share data with older allied aircraft like the F-15 or NATO fighters without revealing its position. Engineers resorted to using external 'gateway' pods to translate communications.
Though considered one of the world’s best air superiority fighters, the F-22’s history shows how bleeding-edge technology can backfire in unexpected ways, even jamming itself. Yet, it remains a vital asset with unmatched manoeuvrability and stealth.