/What are the salaries of Indian PM, President, Vice‑President and MPs? Here’s the full breakdown

The President of India, elected by an electoral college comprising MPs and state assembly members, is the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces. Residing in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President currently receives a monthly salary of Rs 5 lakh, revised in 2018 from Rs 1.5 lakh as per the President’s Emoluments and Pension Act, 1951. In addition to being exempt from taxes, the President enjoys benefits including free worldwide travel by train or air, a fully furnished official residence, medical care, and an annual office expense allowance of Rs 1 lakh. Upon retirement, the President is entitled to a pension of Rs 1.5 lakh per month, rent-free accommodation, free travel with a companion, and continued staff support.