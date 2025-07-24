/What are the salaries of Indian PM, President, Vice‑President and MPs? Here’s the full breakdown

In addition to being exempt from taxes, the President enjoys benefits including free worldwide travel by train or air, a fully furnished official residence, medical care, and an annual office expense allowance of Rs 1 lakh.
The President of India, elected by an electoral college comprising MPs and state assembly members, is the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces. Residing in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President currently receives a monthly salary of Rs 5 lakh, revised in 2018 from Rs 1.5 lakh as per the President’s Emoluments and Pension Act, 1951. In addition to being exempt from taxes, the President enjoys benefits including free worldwide travel by train or air, a fully furnished official residence, medical care, and an annual office expense allowance of Rs 1 lakh. Upon retirement, the President is entitled to a pension of Rs 1.5 lakh per month, rent-free accommodation, free travel with a companion, and continued staff support.
Primarily presiding over the Rajya Sabha, the Vice-President of India holds the second-highest constitutional position. The monthly salary is Rs 4 lakh, increased from Rs 1.25 lakh. Benefits include free housing, medical care, personal security, and travel by train or air. On retirement, the Vice-President retains a small secretarial staff and receives a pension of Rs 1.5 lakh per month. If serving as acting President, they temporarily access all presidential facilities.
The Prime Minister, as head of government, draws a monthly salary of approximately Rs 1.66 lakh. This figure includes a basic pay of Rs 50,000, an expense allowance of Rs 3,000, a parliamentary allowance of Rs 45,000, and a daily allowance of Rs 2,000. The Prime Minister benefits from an official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, security by the Special Protection Group (SPG), and use of Air India One for official travel. Post-retirement, the Prime Minister receives accommodation, utilities, and SPG security for five years.
Members of Parliament, representing constituencies in the Lok Sabha or serving in the Rajya Sabha, receive a monthly salary of Rs 1.24 lakh, increased from Rs 1 lakh. The daily allowance for attending Parliament sessions and committee meetings has risen to Rs 2,500 from Rs 2,000. MPs also receive a constituency allowance of Rs 45,000 per month and an office expense allowance of Rs 45,000. Additionally, they are entitled to Rs 16 per kilometre as a travel allowance for road journeys.
During their term, MPs benefit from free medical care, 34 free domestic air journeys annually for themselves and family, free first-class train travel, and rent-free accommodation or a housing allowance of Rs 2 lakh monthly. They are also allowed up to 1,50,000 free telephone calls each year.
Former MPs with at least one term in office receive a pension of Rs 25,000 per month, increasing by Rs 2,000 for each additional year served. These pensions, combined with other entitlements, reflect the structured benefits provided to India’s elected representatives and constitutional heads.