Just a day after a woman was shot dead by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, federal immigration officers on Thursday (Jan 8) shot and wounded two people in Portland, Oregon. The FBI's Portland office, in a statement on X, confirmed that it was investigating an "agent involved shooting" but later deleted the post. This comes a day after 37-year-old Minnesota resident Renee Nicole Good was "shot in the face" by an ICE agent. The killing triggered widespread anger with Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey telling ICE to "get the fu** out".

What happened in Oregon?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As per the FBI's now-deleted statement, the shooting incident around 2:15 pm "involving Customs and Border Patrol Agents" wounded two individuals. While the victims' identities have not been revealed, the Portland Police Bureau said that its officers responded and found a man and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds. They were moved to a hospital and their conditions remain unknown, it added.

The local police force stressed that its officers were not involved in the shooting and said, "At 2:24 p.m., officers received information that a man who had been shot was calling and requesting help in the area of Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside. Officers responded and found a male and female with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers applied a tourniquet and summoned emergency medical personnel. The patients were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown."

"Officers have determined the two people were injured in the shooting involving federal agents."

Portland mayor slams Trump and ICE

Slamming US President Donald Trump and ICE, Portland's mayor, Keith Wilson, said the shooting in his city was the result of the flood of heavily-armed federal agents deployed by the POTUS as part of his crackdown on illegal immigration.