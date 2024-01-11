Dark side of social media: Do X, Facebook, Instagram care about your mental health? WION investigates

Concerns about the impact of social media on users' mental health have always been there. Do tech giants like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram care, or is it all about engagement for them? If they do care, to what extent?

In the last few years, instances where social media has contributed to self-harm have come to light across the world.

A recent incident that especially shocked the world is from the UK, where a woman Chloe Macdermott made a so-called suicide pact with strangers she met online and killed herself.

Paul Rogers, the coroner investigating her case, said he believed tech giants like Google and Amazon have the power to prevent tragedies like Chloe Macdermott's suicide pact.

WION decided to investigate how easy or difficult it would be to go about making such a pact on the big three social media platforms: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

For this, we simply ran a search for the term 'suicide pact,' to see what would come up. The results were concerning.

Twitter/ X

On Elon Musk's Twitter, now called X, the search for 'suicide pact' brought up a page that said in bold "Help is available".

"If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, you are not alone. Our partners can help. You can refer to NIMHANS website for resources or contact the helplines given in the Twitter list," it adds.

This is followed by two links, if one is searching in India. One opens up the NIMHANS (National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences) website, India's apex centre for mental health.

The other one, labelled 'Suicide Prevention Helplines (Twitter List),' should lead to a detailed depository of helplines, but brings up a page that says "Hmm...this page doesn't exist. Try searching for something else."

Needless to say, this is concerning. If the search was run by someone contemplating suicide, to them, stuck in a dark phase, this might seem like a further sign of hopelessness.

This could very well be a result of the social media giant formerly known as Twitter slashing its global trust and safety staff by 30 per cent since the Musk 2022 takeover.

The same search for 'suicide pact' on Facebook showed a page with yet another "Help is available" sign. Two buttons followed this one. The first one, 'Get Support', led to another page that had very helpful results.

A 'Reach out to a friend' nudges users to get in touch with people they trust, which for someone stuck in the dark loop of self-harm can be a lifesaver, especially given that mental health problems often come with self-isolation.



The second button, 'Contact a helpline', brought up several helplines from across the country; telephonic, email-based and even websites.

'See suggestions from professionals outside of Meta', which was the third option, showed infographics on things that "others have found helpful".

Instagram

Another Meta platform, Instagram, is especially popular among young people. However, our hopes which were raised by Facebook's exhaustive and helpful content were dashed.

The search for 'suicide pact' on Instagram fetched many results; accounts, hashtags etc. that made mention of the term. Instagram, which as per Statista boasts 30.8 per cent of users between the ages of 18 and 24, an especially vulnerable age group, didn't even have a "Help is available" for courtesy's sake.

Given that a huge percentage of the users on these platforms are young children, should certain content and search results be censored, at least to some extent?

While these tech giants claim to address mental health concerns, their actions sometimes fall short.

Social media platforms' emphasis on engagement can inadvertently lead to the amplification of sensational, provocative, or harmful material that can contribute to dangerous steps taken at sensitive moments.