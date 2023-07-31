Cyprus: British man released after sentence for killing terminally ill wife

A British man, David Hunter, who was found guilty of killing his terminally ill wife in Cyprus, has been released from prison after being effectively sentenced to time already served.

The case has drawn attention to the sensitive issue of assisted dying in Cyprus and may prompt further discussions on the topic within the country's legal system that does not allow it.

The 76-year-old Hunter, a retired miner, was accused of murdering his wife, Janice Hunter, 74, in December 2021.

Janice suffered from a rare type of blood cancer and experienced constant pain. She repeatedly pleaded with her husband of over 50 years, David, to help her end her life.

Verdict and sentence

On July 21, the court in Paphos cleared David Hunter of premeditated murder but found him guilty of manslaughter.

This distinction was crucial, as premeditated murder carries a mandatory life sentence, whereas manslaughter comes with a lesser penalty.

The court concluded that his action was not premeditated but rather an "impulsive act" by a tormented man.

Considering the unprecedented case

The verdict may carry significant weight in the future as Cyprus's parliament discusses the topic of euthanasia under medical supervision after the summer.

The country currently prohibits assisted dying, and this case could be a test for potential changes in legislation.

Pleased with outcome

Michael Polak, representing the advocacy group Justice Abroad, expressed satisfaction with the court's decision.

He stated that the sentencing was a complex matter, as it was the first of its kind in Cyprus, involving a case where a person helped a terminally ill spouse die.

"The sentencing exercise was not a simple one given that a case like this has never come before the courts of Cyprus before," he said adding, "We are very pleased with the sentence of the Court today, which means that David will be free immediately."

During Monday's hearing, the criminal court in Paphos sentenced David Hunter to two years in jail, which was equivalent to the time he had already spent in custody.

In Cyprus, a prison year typically amounts to nine calendar months, and prisoners can receive up to six days a month in remissions for good behavior.

