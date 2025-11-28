/Cyclone Ditwah claims 56 lives in Sri Lanka; PM Modi announces dispatch of relief material

At least 56 people were killed while 21 others remain missing as Cyclone Ditwah wreaks havoc in Sri Lanka. The heavy rainfall has resulted in flooding of homes, fields and roads. Major landslides have also been triggered across the island nation, disrupting key roads and railway tracks. The storm is expected to hit southern India on Sunday (Nov 30). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences and solidarity, announcing the dispatch of relief material to Sri Lanka.

According to the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), the central tea-growing district of Badulla was worst hit, where an overnight landslide engulfed homes, killing 21 people. The authorities have deployed helicopters and navy boats to evacuate villagers who were stranded in several parts of the country, while more than 20,000 troops were deployed to facilitate relief and rescue operations and help clear debris.

Government offices and schools in the country remained closed on Friday as heavy rainfall battered the country. Some regions in the country have received 360 millimetres in the past 24 hours, the DMC said. People living near the Kelani River were warned to move to higher ground as the river was expected to breach its banks later Friday.

Out of 56 people who were killed due to the storm, 26 were buried in mudslides. Another 21 people remain missing, while 14 are receiving treatments in the hospital. Nearly 30,000 homes have been destroyed due to mudslides and floods, while 15,000 people have been displaced.

Cyclone Ditwah is expected to move north towards the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu by Sunday.

PM Modi expresses condolences, expresses solidarity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Nov 28) offered his heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of those who lost their lives due to the tropical storm. He also expressed solidarity with India’s closest maritime neighbour, announcing the dispatch of relief material.

“My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families. In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu. We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves,” PM Modi said.