Crying Murdaugh pleads guilty on 22 counts of fraud and money laundering charges

Convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh on Thursday (September 21) pleaded guilty to nearly two dozen fraud and money laundering charges in a federal court in Charleston, making it the first time he had accepted responsibility for his crimes.

Murdaugh pleaded guilty to 22 charges in total, which include 14 counts of money laundering, five counts of wire fraud, one count of bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud; and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

While the majority of the charges carry a maximum federal sentence of 20 years, some carry a maximum sentence of 30 years, the court filings showed.

According to media reports, Murdaugh cried in the courtroom as he told the judge he was pleading guilty of his own free will. Murdaugh said he was doing so not only because he was guilty of the said crime but to also show his son, Buster that he was taking responsibility for his actions.

"I want to take responsibility. I want my son to see me take responsibility. It's my hope that by taking responsibility that the people I've hurt can begin to heal," said Murdaugh, clad in the orange South Carolina prison jumpsuit.

Judge Richard Gergel, presiding over the case, heard Murdaugh's statement and later accepted and signed the plea agreement. He will now determine federal sentencing for Murdaugh at a later date.

“Alex Murdaugh’s financial crimes were extensive, brazen, and callous. He stole indiscriminately from his clients, from his law firm, and from others who trusted him. The US Attorney’s Office, the FBI, and SLED committed to investigating and prosecuting Murdaugh’s financial crimes when they first came to light. Today marks our fulfillment of that promise," said US Attorney Adair F. Boroughs during the proceedings.

What does the deal say?

According to the plea agreement signed between Murdaugh and federal prosecutors, if the former cooperates and complies with the conditions set forth, the government attorneys will recommend to the court that any federal sentence he receives for these charges “be served concurrent to any state sentence served for the same conduct".

Currently, Murdaugh is serving a prison sentence without parole in a South Carolina jail for gunning down his wife and son at the family estate on June 7, 2021. The 55-year-old has denied any role in the killings and maintained his innocence before being convicted on two counts of murder earlier this year.

His team of lawyers last month filed a new motion, seeking a new trial, alleging that the Colleton County Clerk of Court tampered with the jury.

