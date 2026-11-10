/‘Cruise for life’ ship seized in Singapore amid financial crisis – What’s happening?

A luxury cruise ship marketed as a way to own a home while travelling around the world has been seized in Singapore, leaving its future uncertain. This comes after its operator ran into financial trouble amid rising fuel costs due to the Iran war and passengers were forced to disembark in Cambodia. The Odyssey, operated by US-based Villa Vie Residences, is currently anchored in Singapore port waters. According to Singapore’s port authority, the vessel was placed under arrest following a court order.

Last month, around 200 passengers had to leave the ship in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, after the company suspended operations, blaming a sharp rise in fuel expenses. The crew remains onboard and is reported to be well.

“Arrangements for their welfare and wellbeing are being managed by the vessel’s creditors,” the port authority said.

A voyage that promised years at sea

The Odyssey departed Belfast in October 2024 for a planned three-and-a-half-year journey covering 150 countries. Passengers could buy cabins outright, sign up for five-year residencies or rent rooms for shorter stays.

Cabin ownership prices ranged from $120,000 to $440,000, while monthly rentals started at $3,500. Founder Mikael Petterson had pitched the concept as an affordable alternative to conventional home ownership, saying: “For roughly the price of a car, you can own your home on a ship that travels the world.”

But the ambitious voyage faced difficulties almost immediately. Its departure was delayed by four months because of repairs and paperwork.

Rising fuel bills deepen financial troubles

The company’s problems reportedly extended beyond fuel costs. CBS News reported that crew members in Vietnam had bought food from local grocery stores after a vendor refused to supply provisions because of unpaid bills.

The operator had also warned passengers about its financial position in August, according to CBS, and sought additional money from guests to keep the voyage running.

In a statement on October 27, Villa Vie Residences said monthly fuel costs per cabin in parts of Asia had climbed to as much as $8,000, compared with $1,800 earlier. It said efforts to reduce consumption had failed to offset the “extraordinary increase in fuel costs”.