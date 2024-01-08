Criminal group planning to smuggle lizards worth almost $1mn apprehended in Australia, 257 lizards rescued

Thousands of native Australia lizards with a market value of around $805,000 (or A$1.2 million) have been rescued from being smuggled out of the country to Hong Kong. In a statement, the New South Wales (NSW) Police said that the criminal syndicate allegedly planning to export the reptiles to Hong Kong has been "dismantled".

The rescues

Police rescued some 257 lizards and three snakes. As per a BBC report, the reptiles were allegedly being kept in poor conditions. They have now been treated and returned to the wild.

Three men and women have been arrested in Sydney. All four suspects have now been charged with multiple offences, including exporting native reptiles, dealing with the proceeds of crime and participating in a criminal group. If found guilty, they face up to 15 years in prison.

Two men, as per the Guardian were refused bail.

Previously, in September 2023, the police had set up a taskforce called Strike Force Whyaratta to investigate alleged smugglers after 59 live lizards were intercepted on their way to Hong Kong. They were being kept in nine small containers.

With assistance from state and federal departments, the strike force between 20 December and 5 January executed search warrants and vehicle intercepts in Sydney's Pendle Hill, Panania and East Hills. There, they arrested the woman aged 41 and three men, aged 31, 54 and 59.

During one of their searches in East Hills, officers came across 118 lizards, three snakes, eight eggs. Alongside them, 25 dead lizards were also found.

According to the police, the group were catching live native animals and selling them for a profit to Hong Kong. On average, one lizard sells for AUD$5,000 (or around US$3,350) on the black market. This means that the total haul had the value of around AUD$1.2 million (or around USD$870,000).