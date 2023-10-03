Crime rise in Washington spares no one; Congressman Henry Cuellar carjacked near US Capitol

Henry Cuellar, a member of the US House of Representatives on Monday, became the victim of a carjacking. The incident took place right outside his Washington residence.

Carjacked

The democrat, as per a BBC report, was parking his vehicle about a mile or 1.5 kilometre away from the US Capitol, when three armed men stole his car.

Confirming the theft, Cueller's chief of staff Jacob Hochberg told AFP that "Three armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle" as he was parking. The incident happened around 1:30 GMT (21:30 local time) in Washington's Navy Yard neighbourhood.

Also read | UK health secretary pushes against 'wokery', to ban transgender patients from female wards

Along with his car, the 68-year-old was robbed of his phone and iPad. The police later recovered the politician's car. However, it is not known if the other valuables were tracked down.

"Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement," said Hochberg, thanking police for their "swift action and for recovering the congressman's vehicle."

Crime rise in Washington

Recently, the United States capital has seen a steep rise in the number of carjacking cases. As per the city's police department, so far this year, 750 offences have been reported. BBC reports that 75 per cent of these offences involved guns.

This, as per news agency AFP, is almost double the number of car-jackings recorded during the same period last year in national capital Washington.

Recently, another member of the US Congress, Representative Angie Craig of Minnesota, also became the victim of a crime. Craig was attacked in the elevator of her Washington apartment back in February of this year. At the time, her office said that the attack was not believed to have any political motivations.

The Minnesota representative escaped the incident relatively unharmed. Her assailant, who was later identified as Kendrid Hamlin, as per CNN, he suffers from "mental illness and homelessness". Hamlin punched Craig in her neck and grabbed her by the collarbone. The Congresswoman escaped by throwing hot coffee at her attacker.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE