US Democrat from Minnesota, Angie Craig, assaulted in her Washington apartment elevator

US Democrat from Minnesota, Angie Craig, was assaulted on Thursday in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, her office confirmed in a statement. According to the police complaint, the assailant allegedly hit the legislator in the chin and held her by the neck. Craig then defended herself by hurling hot coffee at the assailant before he ran away.

Her chief of staff, Nick Coe, commented on the incident and stated that the congresswoman had bruises but was otherwise "physically OK." Coe said that there was no evidence to support a political motivation for the attack. Coe said that the attack took plan in the morning and the US Congreewoman "defended herself" from the aggressor. Her office further stated that the assaulter ran away.

"Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time," the chief of staff added.

A police report states that the congressman observed the attacker "acting erratic" and that he appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance. Democratic governor of Minnesota Tim Walz claimed to have spoken to Craig and learned that she was doing well. Democratic Leader in the House Hakeem Jeffries called the event a "terrifying assault."

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE