ISU vs LHQ PSL 2025 Live Streaming: Defending champions Islamabad United will be poised to start the latest campaign of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on a winning note as they face Lahore Qalandars on Friday (April 11). The match will be pivotal for both sides as early momentum will be key to success in the six-team tournament. Ahead of the clash between ISU and LHQ curtain-raiser contest, here are all the key details of the PSL 2025 contest, including match time and venue.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Live Streaming Details

Here’s everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for the ISU vs LHQ PSL match:

When is the ISU vs LHQ PSL match? Date

The ISU vs LHQ PSL match will be played on Friday (April 11).

Where is the ISU vs LHQ PSL match being played?

The match will be hosted at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.

What time will the ISU vs LHQ PSL match start?

The ISU vs LHQ PSL match will commence at 9:00 PM IST (8:30 PM local time) with the toss taking place at 8:30 PM IST (8:00 PM IST).

Where can I watch the ISU vs LHQ PSL match in India on TV?

The live telecast of the ISU vs LHQ PSL match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

How can I watch the ISU vs LHQ PSL match online in India?

The ISU vs LHQ PSL match will be available for live streaming on FanCode App and website in India.

Where can I watch the ISU vs LHQ PSL match in Pakistan on TV?

The live telecast of the ISU vs LHQ PSL match will be available on A Sports HD, PTV Sports HD in Pakistan.

How can I watch the ISU vs LHQ PSL match online in Pakistan?

The ISU vs LHQ PSL match will be available for live streaming on Tapmad App and website in Pakistan.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Squads

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (c), Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah (vc), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Rumman Raees, Colin Munro, Matthew Short, Jason Holder, Ben Dwarshuis, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Nawaz, Andries Gous (wk), Saad Masood, Hunain Shah, Riley Meredith, Rassie van der Dussen, Sahibzada Farhan, Alex Carey (wk).

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Zaman Khan, Jahandad Khan (vc), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Daryl Mitchell, Kusal Perera (wk), Asif Afridi, Asif Ali, Rishad Hossain, Muhammad Akhlaq (wk), Momin Qamar, Mohammad Azab, Tom Curran, Sam Billings (wk), Salman Mirza, Muhammad Naeem.