Covid jab proof needed to buy alcohol or cannabis in Canada’s province soon   

If you want to buy alcohol or cannabis in Canada’s province of Quebec at government-funded stores, you will soon have to show a COVID-19 vaccination proof first.

The plan seems to have been brought into existence to encourage people to get vaccine.

During a press conference on Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced the new directive.

Dubé said that the officials will determine a final date once all the citizens have got the chance to get a third shot.

"If the unvaccinated aren't happy with this situation, there is a very simple solution at your disposal. It is to get vaccinated. It's free,” the minister said.

"If you don’t want to get vaccinated, stay home," he added.

According to Dubé, the government has been limiting the places accessible to unvaccinated people to limit their contacts and reduce the risk of transmitting the virus.

The new measure is an expansion of the vaccination passport system. It will require three doses (including a booster) to qualify.

For residents in the age group of 50 or more, the government has given access to the booster shots. The officials will soon expand the access to all adults as of January 17, CBC reported.

(With inputs from agencies)