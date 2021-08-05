COVID-19 vaccine 'remains durable' with 93% efficacy through 6 months: Moderna

Moderna stated in an earnings call on Thursday that its two-dose mRNA COVID-19 vaccine is still effective for six months, but that consumers would likely require booster doses before winter to battle the delta version.

The vaccine showed 93 per cent effectiveness six months after the second dosage, according to the firm, which is a positive indication as COVID cases grow across the country, primarily due to the highly infectious delta form.

"We are pleased that our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93% through six months, but recognize that the Delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said.

Candidates who received a booster injection during a phase 2 study had "strong antibody responses" against the Delta and Gamma versions, according to the firm.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization requested that countries delay providing booster injections until at least September to ensure that poorer countries had access to dosages.

Moderna said that based on the "intersection" of factors including the delta variant, mask fatigue and people moving indoors due to colder weather, "we believe dose 3 booster will likely be necessary before the winter season."

(With inputs from agencies)