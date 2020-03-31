Could a coronavirus vaccine be ready by the beginning of 2021? A major company claims so!

Johnson & Johnson on Monday claimed that it may be able to develop an emergency COVID-19 vaccine as early as the beginning of 2021.

To reach the time-period goal, the company has begun manufacturing already.

Even though J&J has not undertaken major vaccine programmes, it took a front seat in the current pandemic. A “candidate vaccine” along with two backups has been prepared.

Starting September, human trials will kick in. The vaccine is apparently in development “on a not-for-profit basis”.

Also read: California reaches out to retired healthcare workers as coronavirus hospitalisations double in four days

“The world is facing an urgent public health crisis and we are committed to doing our part to make a Covid-19 vaccine available and affordable globally as quickly as possible,” Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky announced in a statement.

Besides fast-tracking the availability of the vaccine, the company is inducting a bigger workforce and expanding its manufacturing set up inside the US to meet the global demand.

The company plans to make over a billion doses, and if it works, could save thousands of lives, especially among the at-risk groups.

In collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, they will jointly spend over $1 billion on research, with additional research being undertaken to develop antivirals!

Also read: Despite a surge in demand, US is refusing to take alternative masks to N95 respirators

The race for the first vaccine has gained steam as the world has realised the gravity of the virus, which spreads easily and can infect hundreds of thousands of people through just one person. Just touching infected surfaces and then mistakenly touching your face can have life-threatening consequences.

The priority right now is healthcare workers and the at-risk groups, especially those with underlying conditions and the old population. Moderna, a biotech firm, claimed that the vaccine could be available by Autumn this year.

Also read: Coronavirus infection rate slows down in Australia

The World Health Organization (WHO) has repeatedly asserted that even if a vaccine were successfully curated, it would need months of testing before it becomes safe for all human usage. The average window is expected to be between 12-18 months.

(With inputs agencies)