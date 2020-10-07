Coronavirus spreads among Trump’s inner circle, top White House aide Stephen Miller tests positive

The top White house aide and a senior policy adviser to US President Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, tested positive for Covid-19, taking the number of White House staffers infected by the deadly virus to at least 10.



In a statement Miller said that “Over the last five days I have been working remotely and self-isolating, testing negative every day through yesterday. Today, I tested positive for Covid-19 and am in quarantine,.”

The immigration hardliner Stephen Miller was among the defenders of the administration’s policy to separate children from parents.

On Tuesday, the White House issued an updated guideline on health and safety of the residence staff.

“With the recent positive results of the President and First Lady, staff wear full PPE and continue to take all necessary precautions, which include updated procedures to protect against cross contamination,” it said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump is doing "extremely well" and has been reporting no symptoms of COVID-19, a day after returning to the White House after being hospitalised with the highly contagious disease, his doctor said in a statement on Tuesday.



Sean Conley, a Navy commander, said a team of physicians met with the president on Tuesday morning.

