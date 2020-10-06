Trump doing extremely well, no COVID symptoms: White House physician

US President Donald Trump is doing "extremely well" and has been reporting no symptoms of COVID-19, a day after returning to the White House after being hospitalised with the highly contagious disease, his doctor said in a statement on Tuesday.

Sean Conley, a Navy commander, said a team of physicians met with the president on Tuesday morning.

"He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms. Vital signs and physical exam remain stable, with an ambulatory oxygen saturation level of 95-97%," he said in a statement released by the White House. "Overall he continues to do extremely well."

The Republican president, running for re-election against Democrat Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, was admitted to hospital on Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Trump, who was treated by an army of doctors and received experimental treatment, has repeatedly played down a disease that has killed more than 1 million people worldwide and left his own country with the highest death toll in the world.

Trump arrived at the White House on Monday in a made-for-television spectacle in which he descended from his Marine One helicopter wearing a white surgical mask only to remove it as he posed, saluting and waving, on the mansion's South Portico.

"Don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it," Trump said in a video after his return from the Walter Reed Medical Center military hospital outside Washington where he was treated for the disease caused by the coronavirus.

"I'm better, and maybe I'm immune - I don't know," he added, flanked by American flags and with the Washington Monument in the background. "Get out there. Be careful."

He also said he is looking forward to a scheduled debate with Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden next week and said he is feeling great following his first night back in the White House after being in the hospital for COVID-19.

"I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!" Trump said on Twitter.