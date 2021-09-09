Coronavirus effect: North Koreans parade on National Day wearing hazmat suits

North Korea on Thursday released pictures of "paramilitary and public security forces" celebrating the 73rd founding anniversary of North Korea at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang.

The development comes as South Korea's defence ministry had earlier reported that North Korea had conducted predawn military parade on Thursday.

In October last year, Kim Jong-Un's regime had conducted a predawn military parade as the North Korean military had unveiled intercontinental ballistic missiles for the first time in two years.

Kim had held another nighttime military parade in January this year. This time however North Korea put tractors and fire engines on display rather than ballistic missiles.

Photos released by the official KCNA news agency showed photographs of people in orange hazmat suits with masks symbolising the nation's anti-coronavirus campaign.



