Coronavirus: Drones in Italy measure temperature and issue fines too

We are all coming across stories of drones' surveillance in a bid to check social distancing and urge people to remain at home, but in Italy, drones are checking temperatures of people moving out as well.

"Attention! You are in a prohibited area. Get out immediately," the voice from a drone said.

A heat sensor takes the temperature of the offender and sends it to the drone operator.

"Violations of the regulations result in administrative and criminal penalties," the drone says.

With over 18,000 fatalities, Italy has seen the highest number of deaths.

"Once a person's temperature is read by the drone, you must still stop that person and measure their temperature with a normal thermometer," Matteo Copia, police commander in Treviolo, near Bergamo, said, reports AFP.

"But drones are useful for controlling the territory."

However, some Italians remain concerned about drones compromising with privacy and security.

"The use of drones might seem positive but in my opinion, it's a privacy violation," a student Carlotta Locatelli said.

However, pensioner Regina Masper said that dones are delivering a public good.

"I think it's good that they are using drones," Masper said.

"At least we know who is infected and who is not."