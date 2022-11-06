COP27: Past eight years were the hottest ever in history, says United Nations

A report by the United Nations’ World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) stated that the last eight years have been the hottest ever recorded since the agency started releasing the figures. According to the report, climate crisis has become a serious problem in the last decade and the limit of 1.5 Degree Celsius increase in global temperature as agreed by countries is “barely within reach”.

The report, which was published on the opening day of the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt, pointed out that the record percentage of greenhouse gases has led to massive calamities around the world. The report specifically included the devasting floods in Pakistan as well as Puerto Rico.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres said during his address that “our planet is on course to reach tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible” and it is clear from the fact that the temperatures have been rising consistently since 2016 due to the rise of pollutants.

“The greater the warming, the worse the impacts,” WMO secretary-general, Prof Petteri Taalas said.

“We have such high levels of CO2 in the atmosphere now that the lower 1.5C [target] of the Paris Agreement is barely within reach. It’s already too late for many glaciers [and] sea level rise is a long-term and major threat to many millions of coastal dwellers and low-lying states.”

Besides floods, heatwaves and droughts have also become quite common in the past decade with China experiencing very high temperatures and several rivers drying up across the world.