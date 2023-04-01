Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate, brother to be moved to house arrest

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, as per reports, will be moved to house arrest on Friday evening. The shift comes as a Romanian court overturned the prosecutor's request to extend Tate's police custody till late April. Talking to Reuters Tate's lawyer Eugen Constantin Vidineac disclosed that "the judges from the appeal court in Bucharest admitted our appeal and rejected the proposal of the prosecutors to extend the warrant and changed the measure to home arrest for all the defendants."

The two brothers — Andrew Tate, 36, and Tristan Tate, 34 — were arrested in late December and have been held in pre-trial detention since then.

Previous rulings had branded the brothers a flight risk and said that their release could jeopardise the investigation.

They were arrested along with two Romanian women, for allegedly "forming an organised criminal group, human trafficking and rape".

Their detention was again extended last week, however an appeals court, as per AFP, "rejected the prosecution's proposal to extend the pre-trial detention."

Earlier this week, the appeals court had rejected Tate's appeal to be released on bail.

Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania's DIICOT anti-organised crime unit tol Reuters: "All four are getting out tonight."

"The decision is final, the investigation continues," he added.

Charges against the four suspects have been filed under Romanian legislation, however the case is yet to go to trial and is still under investigation. The Tate brothers have been accused of seducing their alleged victims by promises of relationship or marriage; only to get coerced into producing pornographic content for social media sites that generated large financial gain.

