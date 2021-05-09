Colonial Pipeline hackers stole large amount of data, says report

The hackers that paralysed Colonial Pipeline operations have stolen a large amount of data, reported Bloomberg News citing people familiar with the matter.

The attackers, part of a cybercrime group called DarkSide and have been reported to have stolen 100 GB data in just two hours on Thursday (May 6).

The massive cyberattack forced Colonial Pipeline to shut its operations. The top pipeline network supplies nearly half of US East Coast's fuel supply.

The company transports 2.5 million barrels per day of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other refined products through 5,500 miles (8,850 km) of pipelines linking refiners on the Gulf Coast to the eastern and southern United States.

The cyberattack on Colonial Pipeline involved ransomware.

(With inputs from agencies)