There is a 'Trump effect' in American media, as some newsrooms are laying off staff in the wake of Donald Trump's return as US president. Cable News Network (CNN), a unit of Warner Bros Discovery, plans to lay off hundreds of employees on Thursday (Jan 23) as it refocuses the business around a global digital audience, CNBC reported on Wednesday (Jan 22), citing people familiar with the matter.

The job cuts come as CNN, looks to rearrange its linear TV lineup and build out digital subscription products, CNBC said, adding that it will help CNN lower production costs and consolidate teams.

People familiar with the matter told CNBC that CNN, which employs 3,500 people globally, will move production of certain shows from New York or Washington to Atlanta to save cost.

Spokespersons of CNN and NBC refuse to comment

NBC News, owned by Comcast, is also planning job cuts later this week, according to the report. While there is no exact number, the layoffs will be well under 50.

Spokespeople for NBC News and CNN declined to comment on the report.

Both news organisations waited until after the US presidential inauguration to make the cuts.

The news media landscape is in transition as fewer people watch linear TV and more consume their news on streaming services and through social media.

AP and the Washington Post suffered layoffs earlier

Other major news organisations in the United States have also suffered from job cuts in recent weeks.

The Associated Press announced in November that it will cut 8 per cent of its workforce.

Jeff Bezos-owned Washington Post said in early January that it would cut 4 per cent of its workforce (under 100 employees) to cut costs amid growing losses.

