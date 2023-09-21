Climate targets should not bankrupt people, says UK Interior Minister Suella Braverman

UK Interior Minister Suella Braverman, on Wednesday (September 20) said that Britain needed to take a practical approach to achieving net zero because it could not "save the planet by bankrupting the British people".

''The Prime Minister is taking an approach of pragmatism and proportionality when it comes to delivering our net zero commitments. It's right that he assesses the issue as a whole, taking into account people's bank balances, livelihoods, the way that they are living their lives and the cost of living challenges that many families around the country are facing. And ultimately, we're not going to save the country by bankrupting the British people," Braverman said.

''We remain committed to delivering net zero by 2050. That is my personal view. I agree with the government's position on this. What I also agree with is that we need to adopt an approach of pragmatism and balance and we need to ensure that we achieve that goal, but in a sustainable way, in a way that doesn't impose undue and disproportionate cost on families and householders on workers, and that we don't inhibit the daily way of lives that many of us are used to."

"For example, the way we get to work, the way we heat our homes, the way we run our lives. We are all committed to making our country greener cleaner and more sustainable. We all share that noble view, myself included. But we need to adopt an approach of pragmatism and proportion," she added.

The United Kingdom was the first major economy to create a legally binding target aimed at bringing greenhouse gas emissions to net zero by 2050 and was also quick to build up its renewable energy capacity in earlier years.

But recently, PM Rishi Sunak's government has appeared to waver on some of the measures that are required to hit that target as the cost of decarbonising everything from travel to the heating of homes has crystalised during a prolonged cost-of-living crisis.

(With inputs from agencies)



