Chinese reporter who documented Wuhan's coronavirus crisis goes missing, mother tweets out urging support 

Chinese nationals are enraged over the death of coronavirus whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang's death and now over the disappearance of a young journalist.

Chen Quishi, a young Chinese national, had been reporting non-stop, bringing in the ground report from coronavirus epicentre Wuhan until he disappeared last week.

On February 6, Quishi's mother took to Twitter and posted out a video, appealing and urging people to help find her missing son.

Quishi's online accounts are full of reportage on Wuhan's coronavirus crisis.

"Visiting the square cabin hospital under construction, local doctors said that it was more like a battlefield hospital or a temporary shelter. Patients with infectious diseases suspected to live in concentrated areas. How to avoid cross-infection is a problem that must be taken seriously!" Quishi tweeted out on February 4 along with a video.

"Wuhan Fifth Hospital, the patients are dripping like this ~ The room is already full, and it is also prone to cross-infection. Patients with fever and cough must have intravenous injection ~~ This dilemma has not yet been resolved," read another post.

Meanwhile, the Chinese military doctor who had exposed the attempt of his country to conceal the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2003 has been placed under house arrest since last year as per his family and friends.

Dr Jiang Yanyong is an 88-year-old retired surgeon from the People's Liberation Army. He has been under house arrest since April last year.

The coronavirus death toll in China rose to above nine hundred with over 40,000 infected overtaking the global fatalities in the 2002-03 SARS epidemic.