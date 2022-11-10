Chinese President Xi Jinping asks army to ‘prepare for war’

Chinese President Xi Jinping has asked the People’s Liberation of Army (PLA) to prepare for war, according to People’s Daily newspaper, a mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

“Focus all [your] energy on fighting, work hard on fighting and improve [your] capability to win,” he was quoted as saying.

Xi, who recently secured a third term as the general secretary of CCP, made these remarks came during a visit to a command centre of the Central Military Commission— the high command of PLA.

He holds three powerful posts of the head of the party, the military, and the presidency.

He reportedly instructed the army must “resolutely defend national sovereignty and national security”, claiming that China was in an “unstable and uncertain” security situation. said.

Xi said that the world is undergoing more profound changes unseen in a century and stressed that China's national security is facing increased instability and uncertainty, and its military tasks remain arduous.

The Chinese leader said the entire military should devote all its energy to carry out all its work for combat readiness, enhance its capability to fight and win, and effectively fulfill its missions and tasks, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Xi instructed them to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and successfully complete various tasks entrusted by the party and the people, the report said.

Aside from holding the president post, and being elected as leader of the CCP, Xi is also the head of the military. He is the second leader after the party founder Mao Zedong to continue in power after completing 10-year tenure.

"We will strengthen the normal and diversified use of military forces, carry out military struggles with determination and flexibility, shape the security posture, contain crises and conflicts, and win local wars," he said

