Chinese new defence minister to meet Russian counterpart, first such meet since Russia-Ukraine war

Chinese Defense Minister Gen. Li Shangfu will visit Russia next week along with the Chinese State Councilor on an official four-day visit to the country. Gen. Li will be meeting his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu and other military officials, China’s Defense Ministry said Friday.

Senior Col. Tan Kefei, the spokesman for China's Defense Ministry, told a press briefing in Beijing that during his trip, Li will meet and hold talks with Russian military leaders, and visit military academies.

Li’s visit to Russia lay emphasis on China’s bolstering relations with Russia, which is largely aligned with their foreign policy towards reshaping the world order to diminish the US influence. China’s support of Russia is clear from its refusal to criticise Russia over its military operation in Ukraine. It has instead blamed the US and NATA for provoking Moscow.

During a 2022 visit to Beijing, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping issued a joint statement declaring a “no limits” relationship between the two nations.

The trip follows Xi's official visit to Moscow last month, during which he emphasised how China is gradually becoming the relationship's senior partner, providing Russia with diplomatic cover and an economic lifeline during its war in Ukraine.

Officially, however, China remains neutral in the conflict and has yet to offer a full-throated endorsement of Russia’s actions.

While Moscow and Beijing have indicated they will strengthen military contacts and hold more combined sea and air patrols and drills, China's foreign minister said Friday that China will not assist Russia with weapons, as feared by the US and other Western allies.

“Sino-Russian military relations have continued to operate at a high level, and new progress has been made,” Tan was quoted as saying in a ministry news release announcing Li’s visit.

The “China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era” has been enriched by “strategic communication, joint exercises and practical cooperation” at the military level, Tan said.

Military power in China is concentrated in the ruling Communist Party’s Military Affairs Commission led by Xi and two vice-chairs.

Li, a trained aerospace engineer, is subject to US penalties as a result of Chinese purchases of Russian fighter jets and air defence weapons. At the annual gathering of China's ceremonial legislature in March, he was appointed minister.

