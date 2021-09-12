Chinese military commanders conduct exercise in Inner Mongolia

According to reports, Chinese military commanders conducted an exercise in Zhurihe training base.

The commanders reportedly belonged to military units linked to Beijing, Tibet and Xinjiang as they conducted a three-day exercise in Zhurihe in Inner Mongolia.

Last month, the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Tibet military command had conducted a military drill in the Tibet plateau region.

Watch:

China's military had conducted the military exercise at an elevation of 4,500 meters named "Snowfield Duty-2021" with at least ten brigades and regiments affiliated with the PLA Tibet military command taking part in the exercise.

China's latest military moves come even as US Vice President Kamala Harris on a visit to Singapore last month had said the country "continues to coerce, to intimidate".

The Biden administration had earlier agreed to sell 40 howitzer artillery systems in a $750 million deal to Taiwan as it said that it would help to "maintain a rock-solid self-defence and regional peace and stability".

"Faced with China's continuing military expansion and provocations, our government will boost national defence and security with an unwavering determination to defend people's lives and our free and democratic way of living," the US had said.

A few days ago China's jet had entered Taiwan's air space even as the country repeatedly complained about continued incursions by Chinese jets and bombers.

US and China have repeatedly clashed over the South China Sea issue.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin during a visit to southeast Asia had said that China's claim over the disputed islands had "no basis in international law" as the Biden government sought to reset relations with Asian countries amid China's continued military moves in the region.

(With inputs from Agencies)