A Chinese influencer known for his "cleaning tutorials" on the internet has sparked discussion online as netizens think his content may come in handy for criminals. As per the South China Morning Post, the influencer posts under the name Hua and hails from Guangdong province of China. He claims to be a senior researcher at a biotechnology institute.

Hua shares his videos on a Chinese social media platform and one of his tutorials includes the method to clean bloodstains using hydrogen peroxide, which gained a good number of views. He has more than 350,000 followers on the platform. In another tutorial, he uses luminol and UV light to detect traces of blood. Around 120,000 people have saved that video.

In another viral video, Hua was seen dissolving chicken bones with drain cleaner and hot water to explain the chemical reaction between hydroxide and calcium. The process converted the bones into a red liquid within 30 minutes. His page further demonstrates ways to extract fingerprints from phone screens using talcum powder. The video has gained around 28,000 likes.

The influencer claims that his techniques are for household cleaning. He also sells drain cleaner that he uses in his videos for $5 per bottle. Around 300 units of the bottle have been sold so far.

Internet Reacts

As his tutorials gained significant attention online, viewers expressed concerns that his page might work as an aid for criminals. One user wrote, "Removing bloodstains and dissolving bones feels like a guide to the ‘perfect crime’." Others alleged that to promote his products, Hua was inciting crime via his tutorials.

Not everyone was against Hua as some people defended his work and appreciated him for "helpful" tutorials.

“He taught me to remove mould stains with toothpaste and vinegar. Hua is a helpful and kind influencer,” one user of the Chinese platform said.

A spokesperson from Hua's institute came forward and said his tutorials are entirely for educational purposes with a focus on safe cleaning and chemical principles. "We would never teach people to commit crimes,” the spokesperson was reported clarifying.

