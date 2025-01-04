Cat owners in China desperate to save their beloved cats are using human COVID-19 drugs like Merck’s Lagevrio to treat Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP)—a deadly disease in cats that earlier had no accessible treatments, according to a local Chinese media outlet, Jiemian.

Advertisment

The trend has sparked widespread discussions on Chinese social media platforms, with many users on Xiaohongshu, the country’s equivalent of Instagram, sharing their experiences. “COVID-19 drugs for humans saved my cat’s life,” wrote one user. “I’m sharing my notes here so more people can save their furry babies and ease the suffering of cats," wrote another.

Feline Infectious Peritonitis: A deadly disease

Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP) is caused by the feline coronavirus, which infects white blood cells, spreading throughout the cat’s body and causing fatal inflammatory reactions if untreated. It is not contagious to humans, dogs, or other animals. Until recently, there was no readily available treatment for FIP.

Advertisment

Antiviral drugs like GS-441524, developed by Gilead Sciences, have shown effectiveness against FIP. However, these drugs are not approved by the US FDA and remain inaccessible to many. Chinese pet owners often resort to black-market sources to obtain GS-441524, which costs tens of thousands of yuan and carries the risk of counterfeit products.

Also Read: China claims it shared info on Covid ‘without holding anything back’

Affordable alternatives

Advertisment

Faced with the high costs of pet-specific drugs, cat owners are opting for more affordable human COVID-19 antivirals. A 40-pill bottle of Lagevrio costs around 1,725 yuan ($236) online and is enough to treat multiple cats. Some have also used cheaper COVID-19 medicines from domestic companies like Henan Genuine Biotech Co., Simcere Pharmaceutical Group Ltd., and Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co.

In addition, pet owners are using human nutritional supplements as alternatives to veterinary products, citing cost efficiency. “I don’t understand why pet medicines are so expensive,” one Xiaohongshu user wrote. “You just need to adjust the dosage of human medicines for cats," wrote another.

This trend is a stark contrast to the early days of the pandemic when some people in the US misused ivermectin, a drug meant for animals, prompting the FDA to issue a warning: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Stop it.”

Also Read: China dealing with new epidemic five years after Covid-19, claim reports

Lack of response and concerns

Merck has yet to respond to queries about this development. Chinese cat owners, meanwhile, continue to rely on informal networks to access affordable treatments, often expressing frustration about the high costs and risks involved.

(With inputs from agencies)