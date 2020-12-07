Chinese government wiping out a whole generation of Hong Kongers, rights group warns

The Hong Kong government’s decision to sentence prominent activists to prison for organizing an unauthorized assembly drew fire from several key members of Hong Kong pro-democracy activists groups.

Samuel Chu, managing director of the Washington DC-based Hong Kong Democracy Council has said that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is ready and willing to maintain control and power at all costs, even if it means imprisoning and wiping out a whole generation of Hong Kongers,".

"I am heartbroken and indignant at the treatment and immediate future of the trio—and thousands of activists like them," he added.

"But as Wong wrote this week from jail—'Cages cannot lock up souls' and the movement only grows stronger every time an activist is arrested, convicted, and jailed. HKDC condemns the harsh sentences and urges the United States and the international community to do the same."

Meanwhile, Hong Kong police have arrested three people for chanting slogans on the university campus last month. The three activists have been accused of chanting "banned" slogans and violating the controversial national security law.

The arrests have sparked a fresh row of protests in the city.

Li Kwai-wah, a senior officer in Hong Kong's new national security unit claimed the three had been arrested for "inciting secession" and unlawful assembly." They were spotted waving flags and chanting slogans advocating Hong Kong's independence," he said.

With the three main protestors, five others were also arrested for unlawful assembly.

These arrests have sparked fresh criticism against the national security law which has gained extreme criticism from various international organisations and governments and has also been dubbed as a tool to silence the pro-democracy voices.

