Chinese clothing brand faces heat over inappropriate messages, anti-India depictions printed on kids' shirts

A popular Chinese clothing line created a stir after it came out with kid-sized T-shirts bearing depictions of Indian people being shot and phrases such as “welcome to hell” and “let me touch you”.

JNBY came under heavy criticism after people shared the photos of the controversial pieces produced by the company on Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

The Hongkong-listed company apologised and took down the clothes from the shelves after a mother’s online complaint went viral.

“Welcome to hell. Excuse me? Who are you welcoming?", the mother wrote on social media platform Weibo.

While another user wondered whether the company was promoting any inappropriate behaviour.

Also read | France says UK's Boris Johnson offered to 're-establish cooperation'

“’Let me touch you?’ Is the designer promoting paedophilia?”

Whereas a black coat allegedly had an image of a person being shot by arrows, along with the words: "The whole place is full of Indians. I will take this gun and blow them to pieces.”

JNBY apologised on Thursday, saying that it received complaints involving products with “inappropriate patterns” on its children's apparel line.

"We have immediately pulled all the related product series from our shelves, revoked relevant publicity material, and set up a specialised group to investigate internally,” the brand said in a statement on Weibo.

Also read | Evergrande investors in dark as no news on interest payment emerges

JNBY, a popular designer label founded in 1994 and headquartered in Hangzhou, added that it had also opened channels for refunds and apologised to buyers.

It reported net profits of around 624 million yuan ($96.6 million) for the most recent financial year.

Many users were unmoved by JNBY's expression of remorse.

"This is not a problem that can be solved with an apology," one argued.

A parent wrote that older family members who didn't speak English had bought the clothing for their child without understanding the meanings.

(With inputs from agencies)