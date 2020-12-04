China's Xi sends condolences over death of former French president

Chinese President Xi Jinping has conveyed condolences over the death of former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing on Friday. Jinping called the former French President a "remarkable French statesman".

Valery Giscard d'Estaing was aged 94 and died on his estate after losing a battle to the novel coronavirus. Xi expressed "deep condolences" to the Frenc President Emmanuel Macron. He also reminisced about how Giscard had always "loved Chinese culture".

He "actively encouraged friendly exchanges and cooperation between China and France, and greatly contributed to the development of relations between the two countries," Jinping said adding, "an important promoter of European integration."

Giscard was the leader of the European country from 1974 to 1981 and was a centre-right politician. He had been recently admitted to a hospital in Tours after complaints of respiratory problems.

"His state of health had worsened and he died as a consequence of Covid-19," his family reported on the social media platform, Twitter.

Giscard's funeral will take place in a private ceremony, Foundation Valéry Giscard d’Estaing said. "In accordance with his wishes, his funeral will take place in the strictest family intimacy," the foundation tweeted.

The French President Emmanuel Macron also paid respects to the former President saying he was a "servant of the state, a politician of progress and freedom."

Xi's condolences for Giscard were passed on remembering his visit for the first time as president in 1980, just as the country was beginning to open up to the outside world.