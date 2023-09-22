China's Xi holds rare talks with Syria's Assad, appeals West to lift sanctions against latter

China's President Xi Jinping appealed to the West to lift sanctions imposed by them on Syria and offered help to the war-ravaged country, when the Chinese president held rare talks with Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad on Friday (September 22).



The meeting of the two leaders in the Chinese city of Hangzhou gave a boost to the campaign of Assad to come back to the global stage while permitting China to advance its strategic interests in the Middle East, where the country is already aligned with Saudi Arabia and Iran.



"China opposes interference by external forces in Syria's internal affairs... and urges all relevant countries to lift illegal unilateral sanctions against Syria," stated a readout of the talks which was published by Chinese state media.



Assad was also informed by Xi that China will extend help to Syria in countering domestic unrest and rebuilding its ruined economy and even by upgrading ties to a "strategic partnership".

The endorsement of Xi should strengthen the efforts of Assad to plot a way back from what can be called a pariah status. In 2022, Syria joined China's Belt and Road Initiative and the Arab League welcomed it back in May.

China's comprehensive strategic partnership

In the diplomatic language of China, a "strategic partnership" implies closer co-ordination on international and regional affairs, which includes the military sphere.



This is one grade below what China calls a "comprehensive strategic partnership".



Since the civil war started in 2011 with a crackdown on protests, killing of hundreds of people and displacement of millions, western sanctions have been steadily tightened on Syria.



The government of Assad, supported by Iran and Russia, now controls most of the territory of Syria and has re-established ties with Arab neighbours, which once supported his opponents, in recent years.

Syria is in desperate need of foreign investment for its industry and infrastructure. Its dire economic situation has led to protests in southern Syria in which people appealed for the removal of the president.



"China is reinforcing its message that it is there to try and help countries resolve their disputes and that peace stems from economic development," stated Matteo Legrenzi, professor of international relations at Ca'Foscari, University of Venice.



"(China) is trying to perform a useful role from a distance. As they did with the Iran-Saudi Arabia rapprochement deal," he further said.

