China's Xi dials Biden, Putin and Kim Jong-Un to extend New Year greetings

Chinese leader Xi Jinping exchanged congratulations with US President Joe Biden on the 45th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries, the Chinese foreign ministry said in an official readout on Monday (Jan 1, 2024).

Xi, in his message, said both countries have "weathered the storms and moved forward in general", which has enhanced the well-being of their people and contributed to world peace, stability, and prosperity, according to the Chinese foreign ministry statement.

Xi called China and the US forming ties "a major event" in the history of bilateral relations and international relations.

China-US ties in recent past

China-US ties remain frosty but Biden administration officials have visited Beijing and met with their counterparts to rebuild communications. Starting with former US foreign policy hawk Henry Kissinger's Beijing visit in July amid heightened chip wars, these diplomatic efforts culminated in a meeting between Xi and Biden in San Francisco in November.

Xi said the summit has pointed towards a tie between both the nations, under a future-oriented vision.

"I am willing to work with President Biden to continue to steer and navigate the China-U.S. relationship for the benefit of China and the US and the two peoples, and to promote the cause of world peace and development," Xi said.

The US is scheduled to hold presidential election in November, in which former president and outspoken critic of China Donald Trump is campaigning against Biden to return for a second term.

Xi dials Kim Jong-Un, Vladimir Putin as well

Xi also exchanged New Year's messages with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. The leaders announced 2024 to be a "friendship year" for both countries, launching a series of activities for that, the Chinese foreign ministry said separately.

Also watch | Vladimir Putin hails Russia-China relations during his China visit × Xi said China is willing to work with North Korea to deepen strategic mutual trust, enhance exchanges and cooperation, promote greater bilateral ties, and make new contributions to the maintenance of peace and stability in the region.

On New Year's Eve, the Chinese leader exchanged greetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin as well. This year is the 75th anniversary of China and Russia establishing diplomatic relations.

Also read | Xi Jinping makes most direct threat so far to annex Taiwan in New Year's speech

Xi said China and Russia should "continuously consolidate" and develop ties "featuring permanent good-neighbourly friendship", along with comprehensive strategic coordination and mutually beneficial cooperation that would serve the interest of both the countries.