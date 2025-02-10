China’s tit-for-tat tariffs on the US are taking effect on Monday (Feb 10). As a retaliatory measure against President Donald Trump’s import taxes on Chinese goods, China imposed tariffs that will hit about $14 billion worth of US goods, escalating the trade war between the two largest economies in the world.

Last week on February 4, Beijing announced its tariffs shortly after additional 10 per cent US levies came into effect, a move that Trump had called “opening salvo” in the trade war against China.

China tariffs on US

Chinese tariffs, which range from 10 per cent to 15 per cent, target US exports including liquefied natural gas, coal, crude oil and farm equipment as well as some automotive goods.

While experts saw potential for negotiations to avoid a broad trade war after Beijing’s moves, no deal has been struck by Sunday’s (Feb 9) deadline. China’s embassy in Washington said that tariffs came into effect today at 12:01 am Beijing time, according to Financial Times.

Anti-monopoly violation

Earlier, China also said that it would launch a probe into the US tech Giant Google’s violations of anti-monopoly laws.

Beijing’s State Administration for Market Regulation said the US tech giant was “suspected of violating the Anti-Monopoly Law of the People’s Republic of China”.

It has “launched an investigation into Google in accordance with the law” as a result, the administration said in a statement.

China has also filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization “to defend its legitimate rights and interests” in response to hiked US tariffs on Chinese goods.

Trump to impose new tariffs on steel, aluminium

Trump on Sunday (Feb 9) announced that the US will impose a 25 per cent tariff on steel and aluminium imports on Monday, a move that will become the latest escalation in the trade war.

"Any steel coming into the United States is going to have a 25% tariff," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

Trump added that he will announce reciprocal tariffs on Tuesday or Wednesday, which would take effect almost immediately.

