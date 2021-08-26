China's PLA conducts large scale military drills in Tibet plateau

According to China's state-run Global Times, People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Tibet military command recently conducted large-scale joint exercises in the Tibet plateau region

The Chinese army reportedly practised "multidimensional tactics with the goal of target elimination". The military exercise was held at an elevation of 4,500 meters named "Snowfield Duty-2021".

At least ten brigades and regiments affiliated with the PLA Tibet military command took part in the exercise with the latest weapons and equipment.

Global Times said the PLA conducted live ammunition drills and kicked off the exercise "under the cover of darkness and launched the first wave of attacks at midnight".

The PLA used artillery with howitzers and multiple rocket launcher systems and practised destroying communications centres and helicopter pads, the report claimed.

The drills were also carried out during the day with the setting up of a reconnaissance unit at a peak of a 6,100 meter mountain, it said.

The PLA used anti-aircraft batteries including tanks, infantry and assault vehicles. Attack helicopters were also used during the campaign with sappers reportedly used to clear obstacles with explosives.

China also reportedly used the Type 15 light tanks during the exercise, Global Times reported.

(With inputs from Agencies)