China waiting for government formation before extending diplomatic recognition to Taliban

China has said that it is waiting for the Taliban to establish an “open, inclusive, and broadly representative” government in Afghanistan before it decides on extending diplomatic recognition.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing, "If we are going to recognise a government, we will have to wait till the government is formed". He added, "Only after that, will we come to the question of diplomatic recognition".

“It is a customary international practice that the recognition of a government comes after its formation. China’s position on the

Afghan issue is clear and consistent. We hope that Afghanistan can form an open, inclusive, and broadly representative government that echoes the widely shared aspirations of its own people and the international community,” Zhao said.

Also read | 'We welcome this': What China stands to benefit from rise of Taliban in Afghanistan

When Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, a Chinese official said that China is ready to further enhance "friendly and cooperative" relations with the country.

Also, throughout Washington's withdrawal from Afghanistan, Beijing tried to maintain unofficial ties with the Taliban.

Afghanistan and China share a 76-kilometer (47-mile) border and in the sensitive border region of Xinjiang, Beijing has long feared that Afghanistan might serve as a staging area for Uyghur separatists.

However, in Tianjin last month, a Taliban delegation met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, promising that Afghanistan wouldn't be used as a base for militants.

Chinese investment and economic support were offered in return for Afghanistan's reconstruction.

