China urges Canada not to engage in 'political manipulation' over Uyghur Muslims

In response to a proposal about the relocation of Uyghur Muslims, China urged Canada on Thursday (February 2), to abstain from utilising Xinjiang-related concerns for "political manipulation." On Wednesday, (February 1), the Canadian Parliament unanimously passed a non-binding proposal for the two-year relocation of 10,000 Uyghur Muslim migrants from China's Xinjiang region into Canada, as per a Reuter's report.

A non-binding proposal to relocate 10,000 Uyghur Muslim migrants from China's Xinjiang province to Canada over the course of two years was approved by the Canadian parliament on Wednesday with a unanimous vote. The House of Commons approved Sameer Zuberi's bill, which also urged the government to acknowledge that Uyghurs and other ethnic Turkic Muslims who have migrated to other countries face "pressure and intimidation" from China to do so, by a vote of 322-0.

Also read | US, India enter deal that aims to counter China on AI and military

"At present, Xinjiang's society is safe and stable. The development continues to improve, and people are living and working in peace and happiness. The level of human rights protection for people of all ethnic groups has been continuously improved. We urge the Canadian side to respect the truth, stop political manipulation with ulterior motives on Xinjiang-related issues, stop spreading false information, and misleading the public," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

Also watch | China: Beijing says city has achieved 'temporary herd immunity'

The region's human rights laws for all ethnic groups are increasing steadily, according to Mao, who also noted that the people of Xinjiang live in peace and work satisfactorily.

(With inputs from agencies)