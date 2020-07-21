China threatens 'consequences' after UK suspends Hong Kong treaty

China on Tuesday warned of "consequences" after Britain suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in protest at a controversial new security law in the territory.

A Tuesday statement on the website of the Chinese Embassy in Britain criticized the suspension of the treaty and said "the UK side has gone even further down the wrong road".

"China urges the UK side to immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs, which are China's internal affairs," the statement said, adding that China "strongly condemns and firmly opposes this".

"The UK will bear the consequences if it insists on going down the wrong road."

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin made the remarks during a daily media briefing, adding that Britain's moves violated international law and norms and China firmly opposes and reserves the right to react. Hong Kong returned to China in 1997.

Earlier, Britain had suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong in protest at a controversial new security law in the territory.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab confirmed the widely expected move in parliament, despite Chinese warnings that Britain was making a grave foreign policy error and risked reprisals.

He also announced an extension to Hong Kong of an arms embargo of "potentially lethal weapons" already in force against mainland China for the last three decades.

Diplomatic ties between London and Beijing have been frayed by the security law, which Western powers see as an erosion on civil liberties and human rights in the financial hub.

Britain's extradition treaty suspension follows similar tough action against China by the United States, Canada and Australia.

Beijing has accused London of being a puppet to US foreign policy over Huawei, after Washington slapped sanctions on the Chinese firm's access to US chips vital to its 5G networks.

The United States believes the private firm is a front for the Chinese state, and that the use of its technology could imperil intelligence sharing, charges that the company denies.

The issue is likely to loom large during US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to London on Tuesday.