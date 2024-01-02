China reveals new-generation electronic warfare weapon. Here's how it threatens the world

A group of scientists from China revealed to the world the intricate design of a new type of electronic warfare weapon, as the world continues to witness increasing death tolls in two wars.



According to scientists, the weapon is capable of launching multiple focused beams of electromagnetic waves from one antenna, while simultaneously targeting different objects in the sky, sea or on land for disrupting their operations.

Weapon's hazardous potential

The weapon's hazardous potential was revealed after laboratory tests were conducted on its miniaturised version in which its ability to operate at high power and emitting electromagnetic waves across a broad frequency range was revealed.

Even if anti-jamming techniques – similar to frequency hopping – are employed by enemy radar or communication devices, they will still fail in evading suppression by the Chinese weapon.



The research team, headed by Professor Jiang Weixiang of Southeast University in Nanjing, published the weapon's manufacturing methods, key algorithms and design concepts in a peer-reviewed paper which was published in the Journal of the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China's November issue.



In the published paper, the scientists said that future warfare is set to undergo major changes, primarily characterised by “increasingly fierce competition between opposing sides in the electromagnetic spectrum battlefield”.

In this kind of weapon warfare, some less advanced countries are likely to lose control of the electromagnetic spectrum even before these nations lose territorial ground.



“Losing control of the electromagnetic spectrum will inevitably lead to the loss of air and sea control,” wrote Jiang and his colleagues, in the paper.



“To adapt to high-intensity confrontational environments, electronic countermeasure systems must possess multifunctional, multi-target countermeasure and broadband capabilities,” they added.



At present, most electronic warfare equipment in use is able to aim continuous suppression, high-power against targets in more or less the same direction. The most notable examples are electronic warfare pods which were deployed on US F-15 and F-16 or Russian MiG-27 and MiG-29 fighter jets.