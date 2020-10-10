China protests US Navy's 'provocative actions' in South China Sea

China on Friday said that US destroyer John McCain had entered waters around disputed island in South China Sea without its permission. The US destryer had entered waters around the disputed Paracel islands.

"We demand the U.S. immediately stop such provocative actions, (and) strictly control and restrict military operations in the sea and air," the spokesperson said in a post on an official WeChat account.

The spokesperson also said it would take all necessary measures to resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and security and to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea.

China has extensive claims in the South China Sea. It cites historical references to claim the entire sea. Nearly all of the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea are claimed by China, which has established military outposts on artificial islands in the area.

Chinese claims have created tension in the region as other nations have counterclaims that come in conflict.

Countries like Japan have often stood up to China. US also asserts freedom of navigation in international waters in South China Sea.

Meanwhile, Japan's Maritime Self-defense Force conducted anti-submarine drills in the South China Sea on Friday (October 9).

deploying three vessels including a helicopter aircraft carrier and a submarine, according to the Japanese defence ministry.

The purpose of the exercise was "to boost their tactical capability", the ministry said in a statement, without giving more details on the geographical location of the drills.

The three vessels will stop at Cam Ranh Bay in Vietnam over the weekend to replenish supplies, the statement said.

The ministry could not be immediately reached for further comment.

(With Reuters inputs)