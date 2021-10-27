China meets Taliban in Doha, offers $1mn aid in exchange for cooperation in neutralising terrorists

China has offered to provide US $1 million to help rebuild Afghanistan, apart from additional humanitarian aid worth $5 million, in exchange for co-operation in eliminating terrorist groups, which it says are stoking unrest among its Muslim Uighur population.

Wrapping up the two-day talks in Doha, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi assured help to the Afghan people to overcome their difficulties and asked the Taliban to make a “clean break” with the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) and other terrorist organisations.

Also read | China offers the Taliban a warm welcome while urging peace talks

On Tuesday, Wang Yi met Taliban’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, acting foreign minister of the Afghan interim government, in Doha.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesperson of the Taliban government Afghanistan, released a video on his Twitter account on Tuesday, which showed Muttaqi presenting a gift to Wang Yi and the two shaking hands.

د اسلامي امارت د بهرنيو چارو وزیر محترم مولوي اميرخان متقي صاحب لخوا د چين د بهرنيو چارو وزیر وانګ يې ته ځنغوزي په تحفه کې ورکړل شول چې د‌ هغه له هرکلي سره مخ شو. pic.twitter.com/tVxTGAvAdM — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) October 26, 2021 ×

The two sides have agreed to set up three separate joint committees to facilitate strengthening of bilateral relations.

According to Mujahid, the first committee will deal with political and diplomatic relations and issues, the second one will be assigned to follow up with bilateral cooperation and making agreements, and the third committee will address economic ties, including the excavation of mines in Afghanistan, Khaama news agency reported.

Also read | China is our most important partner, says Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid

“China announced $1 million in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and announced food ingredients and medicine worth of $5 million,” said Mujahid in an audio clip.

Earlier, the first Deputy Prime Minister of Afghanistan Mullah Baradar met with the Chinese FM Wang Yi in the Qatari capital and discussed bilateral political and economic issues.

Also read | 'We welcome this': What China stands to benefit from rise of Taliban in Afghanistan

According to the Islamic Emirate's political office in Doha, Abdul Ghani Baradar assured Beijing that Afghan territory will never be used against any country and the Chinese delegation in return pledged to not interfere in Afghanistan’s affairs.

“Wang emphasised that the ‘East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), an international terrorist organisation listed by the UN Security Council, not only poses a real threat to China’s national security and territorial integrity, but also jeopardises the domestic stability and long-term stability in Afghanistan,” Xinhua said.

China blames the ETIM of inciting separatism in Xinjiang province. China's foreign ministry said the talks will "provide an opportunity to have an in-depth exchange of views on Afghanistan’s situation and issues of joint concern."

(With inputs from agencies)