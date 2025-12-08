China, Japan heading toward all-out war? Military base construction, patrolling in contested waters — What's happening

Japan and China are locked in diplomatic tussle over Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remark on Taiwan. While claims and counter claims between the two countries continue, Japan has been accused of increasing the pace of construction of a new military base on Mageshima Island. Chinese media reported that Japan is planning to develop a Self-Defense Forces base in Mageshima. It also claimed that Tokyo plans to relocate the US military carrier-based aircraft's Field Carrier Landing Practice (FCLP). Even as the base is scheduled to be completed by 2030, China fears that the construction of this military base is laying the groundwork for Japan's future military expansion and buildup.

This comes amid the recent escalation of tensions after Tokyo accused Beijing of aiming Chinese fighter jets J-15 radar at Japanese military aircraft in at least two incidents near Japan's Okinawa islands. While China rejected the accusations, Tokyo called radar illuminations a “dangerous act.” Hitting back at Japan, a Chinese navy spokesperson, Colonel Wang Xuemeng, said that Japanese aircraft had repeatedly approached and disrupted the Chinese navy as it was conducting previously announced carrier-based flight training east of the Miyako Strait. Meanwhile, China paused plans to resume Japanese seafood imports amid strained ties.

What triggered China-Japan tensions?

On Nov 14, Takaichi was asked by an opposition lawmaker in parliament about “survival-threatening situations.” In response, Takaichi gave an example that an attempt to bring Taiwan completely under the control of Beijing using battleships and military force could constitute such a situation. The term ‘survival-threatening situation’ used by Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi refers to a specific legal term in Japanese law that was made under the 2015 security legislation. It describes a situation where an armed attack on a foreign country closely related to Japan poses a threat to Japan's survival and clearly endangers the fundamental rights of the Japanese people. Beijing reacted sharply to Takaichi's remark, and termed it as direct challenge to its sovereignty over Taiwan.

Another war soon?

The escalation of tension between Japan and China has raised fear of a potential war in the Asia-Pacific region. While China has said that Takaichi will have to take back her remark on Taiwan and will have to apologise for the same, Japan has accused Beijing of 'overreacting' to the situation. Reportedly, Japan has planned to deploy missiles on Yonaguni Island, its westernmost island and close to Taiwan.