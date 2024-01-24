China formally restores ties with former Taiwan ally Nauru; US officials visit Taiwan in 'show of support'

China and Nauru formally restored diplomatic relations Wednesday (Jan 24) after the Pacific island nation cut ties with Taiwan, earlier this month, in a move which is being seen as Beijing’s way to further isolate the self-governed island. Meanwhile, two American lawmakers arrived in Taiwan marking the first trip by United States officials since the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won a third consecutive term.

China-Nauru restore ties

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Nauru’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Lionel Aingimea at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing where the two formally signed a document to restore bilateral relations.

WATCH | Gravitas | Is China rattled by Taiwan election results? According to the document, the Pacific island nation now recognises that there is “only one China in the world” governed by the People’s Republic of China and that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China.

However, Taiwan has long rejected Beijing’s claims on the self-governed island and accused China of trying to pressure Taiwan with Nauru’s switch, immediately after its recent presidential election where the pro-independence party candidate Lai Ching-te won. China considers him a “separatist”.

During the ceremony in Beijing, China’s top diplomat said the resumption of ties “once again demonstrates to the world that adherence to the one-China principle is an irresistible historical trend.”

Additionally, in an apparent response to Taiwan’s accusations, Wang also said Nauru’s decision to sever ties with Taiwan was “an independent political decision made by the Nauruan government.”

He added, “We are willing to share with Nauru the development opportunities brought by Chinese-style modernisation.”

Meanwhile, Aingimea said Nauru recognised that Taiwan is part of China. “We look forward to the practical cooperation that’s going to happen between Nauru and China,” said the Nauruan foreign minister.

‘Deeply grieved’

Taiwan’s foreign ministry, in a statement, said it was “deeply grieved”. It added, “The Nauru government is ignorant to the lure of financial aid and is a retainer to China’s manipulation, ignoring the development assistance and friendship provided by our country for many years.”

Nauru’s government, on January 15, two days after the new Taiwanese president was elected released a statement saying that it is severing ties with Taiwan. This comes as China has been gradually poaching the few remaining diplomatic allies of the self-governed island.

As a part of China’s claims on Taiwan, Beijing has also maintained that since Taiwan is its territory it has no right to state-to-state ties, which the self-governed island has strongly disputed.

Since 2016, the initial election of DPP President Tsai Ing-wen, ten countries have switched ties from Taipei to Beijing. Taiwan, excluding Nauru, now has 12 diplomatic allies.

US lawmakers visit Taiwan

While China and Nauru were restoring ties, two US lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday (Jan 24), marking the first trip by American officials since Lai won the election.

Two co-chairs of the US Congressional Taiwan Caucus, Representatives Ami Bera, a Democrat from California, and Mario Díaz-Balart, a Republican from Florida, landed in Taiwan and plan to “engage with senior officials and business leaders,” Bera’s office said in a statement.

The aim of the visit is “to reaffirm US support for Taiwan following their successful democratic elections, express solidarity in their shared commitment to democratic values, and explore opportunities to further strengthen the robust economic and defense relationship between the United States and Taiwan,” said the added.

While the US does not maintain official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, it is among its biggest supporters. Washington’s support for Taiwan has often left Beijing fuming.