China calls United States 'the initiator and main instigator of the Ukrainian crisis'

Long-time Russian ally China has called the United States the "main instigator" of the Ukraine crisis. As per a Reuters report, China's ambassador to Moscow, Zhang Hanhui, accused Washington of driving Russia into a corner with repeated NATO defence alliance expansions and support for forces working to align Ukraine with the European Union rather than Moscow. Hanhui made this statement in an interview with the Russian state news agency TASS that was released on Wednesday. He also criticised Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the US House, for travelling to Taiwan, which China has long claimed as part of its territory.

Watch | Gravitas: US announces largest military package yet for Ukraine

Zhang was quoted as remarking, "As the initiator and main instigator of the Ukrainian crisis, Washington, while imposing unprecedented comprehensive sanctions on Russia, continues to supply arms and military equipment to Ukraine."

"Their ultimate goal is to exhaust and crush Russia with a protracted war and the cudgel of sanctions," he added.

Also read | Russian journalist who called out Vladimir Putin over Ukraine invasion now faces 10 years in jail

The ambassador's argument for the invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in thousands of fatalities, the destruction of entire cities, and the forced emigration of more than a quarter of the people, was quite similar to the one used by Russia itself.

According to Zhang, the most essential rule for preserving peace and stability in the world is non-interference in internal matters. Not surprisingly, he used this principle to condemn Washington's Taiwan policy, but not Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Also read | Thirteen killed in Russian strikes near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, says Ukraine

He also criticised Nancy Pelosi, for travelling to the self-governing Island nation of Taiwan last week, which China claims as its own, and contended that the US was using the same strategies in Taiwan and Ukraine to "revive a Cold War mentality, contain China and Russia, and provoke major power rivalry and confrontation."

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION LIVE HERE:

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.